Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $226.18 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH) will report sales of $226.18 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Evolent Health’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $222.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $228.68 million. Evolent Health reported sales of $264.59 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 14.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Evolent Health will report full-year sales of $888.38 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $883.50 million to $897.23 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $998.40 million to $1.04 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Evolent Health.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.05. Evolent Health had a negative net margin of 7.28% and a negative return on equity of 3.38%. The business had revenue of $222.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.97 million.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Evolent Health from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Evolent Health from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Evolent Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Evolent Health in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.40.

EVH stock opened at $22.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.35 and a beta of 2.38. Evolent Health has a 12 month low of $9.44 and a 12 month high of $24.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

In other Evolent Health news, Director Cheryl Scott sold 6,405 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.39, for a total value of $124,192.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Frank J. Williams sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.70, for a total transaction of $394,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 102,868 shares of company stock valued at $2,257,725. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Evolent Health by 172.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,314,082 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,873,000 after acquiring an additional 1,464,050 shares during the last quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Evolent Health in the first quarter valued at $29,189,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Evolent Health in the fourth quarter valued at $7,145,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Evolent Health by 6.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,973,194 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $140,859,000 after buying an additional 424,359 shares during the period. Finally, Bellevue Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Evolent Health by 12.0% in the first quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 3,528,547 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $71,276,000 after buying an additional 379,436 shares during the period. 88.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Evolent Health

Evolent Health, Inc engages in the provision of health care delivery and payment services. It deals with population health management, health plan and third party administration, network performance and pharmacy benefit management, risk adjustment, analytics and performance improvement, and technology and electronic medical record integration.

