Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $104.47 Million

Analysts expect Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) to post sales of $104.47 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Exponent’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $103.64 million and the highest is $105.30 million. Exponent reported sales of $93.50 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 11.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Exponent will report full year sales of $425.52 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $425.44 million to $425.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $458.58 million, with estimates ranging from $457.96 million to $459.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Exponent.

Get Exponent alerts:

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.06. Exponent had a return on equity of 26.17% and a net margin of 21.94%.

EXPO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Exponent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Truist Securities raised their price target on Exponent from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Truist upped their price target on Exponent from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd.

Shares of Exponent stock opened at $113.42 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $96.56. Exponent has a 12 month low of $68.42 and a 12 month high of $116.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.90 billion, a PE ratio of 62.66 and a beta of 0.36.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. Exponent’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.61%.

In other news, VP Bradley A. James sold 3,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.29, for a total value of $284,824.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,222 shares in the company, valued at $385,426.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Steven J. Murray sold 6,828 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.03, for a total value of $737,628.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,948 shares of company stock valued at $3,278,614 in the last quarter. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXPO. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its position in shares of Exponent by 0.8% in the second quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 12,539 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Exponent by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,296 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its stake in shares of Exponent by 0.4% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 38,843 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,465,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Exponent by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 5,148 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fort L.P. lifted its holdings in Exponent by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Fort L.P. now owns 20,497 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,997,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.72% of the company’s stock.

About Exponent

Exponent, Inc is an engineering and scientific consulting company, which engages in the provision of engineering, scientific, environmental, and health consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Engineering and Other Scientific and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment include technical consulting in different practices primarily in engineering.

Featured Article: Are FAANG stocks a good investment?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Exponent (EXPO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Exponent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exponent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.