Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) Will Announce Earnings of $1.28 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) will report earnings of $1.28 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Genco Shipping & Trading’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.36 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.22. Genco Shipping & Trading posted earnings of $0.03 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 4,166.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Genco Shipping & Trading will report full year earnings of $3.17 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.92 to $3.34. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $3.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.78 to $3.44. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Genco Shipping & Trading.

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The shipping company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. Genco Shipping & Trading had a negative net margin of 13.53% and a positive return on equity of 5.87%. The business had revenue of $84.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.51 million.

GNK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Fearnley Fonds upgraded shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $9.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from $14.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Genco Shipping & Trading has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.80.

Shares of NYSE GNK traded down $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.51. The company had a trading volume of 868,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 932,231. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.02. Genco Shipping & Trading has a fifty-two week low of $6.14 and a fifty-two week high of $20.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $733.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.79 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 16th. This is an increase from Genco Shipping & Trading’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. Genco Shipping & Trading’s payout ratio is -114.29%.

In other Genco Shipping & Trading news, major shareholder Cayman Gp Ltd. Ccp II sold 115,000 shares of Genco Shipping & Trading stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.85, for a total transaction of $1,937,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 1,286,000 shares of company stock worth $22,784,620 over the last ninety days. 2.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 74.3% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,519 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,614 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 2.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 69,832 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $704,000 after purchasing an additional 1,902 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 181.8% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,100 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 147.2% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,730 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 2,221 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Genco Shipping & Trading Ltd. is an international ship owning company, which engages in the transportation of iron ore, coal, grain, steel products and other drybulk cargoes. It operates through the ocean transportation of drybulk cargoes worldwide through the ownership and operation of drybulk carrier vessels segment.

