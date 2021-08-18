Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $945.90 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) will post sales of $945.90 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for GoDaddy’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $950.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $944.91 million. GoDaddy posted sales of $844.40 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 12%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GoDaddy will report full-year sales of $3.75 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.74 billion to $3.75 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $4.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.10 billion to $4.20 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow GoDaddy.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.03). GoDaddy had a net margin of 5.43% and a negative return on equity of 277.41%. The firm had revenue of $931.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $920.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($4.06) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

GDDY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities lowered shares of GoDaddy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $110.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $92.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $108.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GoDaddy from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.92.

NYSE:GDDY opened at $70.26 on Wednesday. GoDaddy has a 12 month low of $68.66 and a 12 month high of $93.75. The company has a market capitalization of $11.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $83.05.

In related news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 2,980 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.69, for a total value of $264,296.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 156,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,843,976.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Nick Daddario sold 900 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total value of $77,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $677,852. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,014 shares of company stock valued at $352,963. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GDDY. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in GoDaddy by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 536,182 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,478,000 after purchasing an additional 23,315 shares during the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in GoDaddy by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 21,820 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,694,000 after purchasing an additional 1,659 shares during the last quarter. Optas LLC bought a new stake in GoDaddy during the 1st quarter worth about $515,000. Wambolt & Associates LLC bought a new stake in GoDaddy during the 1st quarter worth about $330,000. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC raised its holdings in GoDaddy by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 884,709 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,671,000 after purchasing an additional 45,312 shares during the last quarter. 83.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About GoDaddy

GoDaddy, Inc engages in the provision of domain name registration and web hosting services. It provides website building, hosting, and security tools. The company was founded by Robert R. Parsons on January 1997 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

