Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $172.62 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX) to announce sales of $172.62 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Helix Energy Solutions Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $177.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $164.90 million. Helix Energy Solutions Group reported sales of $193.49 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Helix Energy Solutions Group will report full-year sales of $643.24 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $638.10 million to $653.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $679.36 million, with estimates ranging from $668.89 million to $698.20 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Helix Energy Solutions Group.

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09). Helix Energy Solutions Group had a net margin of 1.78% and a return on equity of 0.17%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on HLX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Bank of America downgraded Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Piper Sandler downgraded Helix Energy Solutions Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $5.30 to $4.50 in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.33.

Shares of HLX opened at $3.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $547.39 million, a P/E ratio of 45.38 and a beta of 3.39. Helix Energy Solutions Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.20 and a fifty-two week high of $6.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.01.

In other Helix Energy Solutions Group news, COO Scott Andrew Sparks sold 34,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.98, for a total transaction of $207,506.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 5.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 8.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,701,918 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $124,746,000 after acquiring an additional 1,914,518 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 1.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,003,675 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $85,670,000 after acquiring an additional 235,478 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 21.8% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,838,139 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $61,886,000 after purchasing an additional 1,936,876 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 2.5% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,102,656 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $51,976,000 after purchasing an additional 223,055 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 142.9% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,227,197 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $46,977,000 after purchasing an additional 4,839,992 shares during the period. 84.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Company Profile

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc is an international offshore energy company. It focuses on subsea construction, maintenance and salvage services to the offshore natural gas and oil industry. The firm also provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry, with a focus on well intervention and robotics operations.

