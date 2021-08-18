Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.56 Billion

Analysts expect Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) to announce $1.56 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Herbalife Nutrition’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.58 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.54 billion. Herbalife Nutrition posted sales of $1.52 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 2.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Herbalife Nutrition will report full year sales of $6.11 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.10 billion to $6.13 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $6.53 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.48 billion to $6.58 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Herbalife Nutrition.

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.27. Herbalife Nutrition had a net margin of 8.41% and a negative return on equity of 51.15%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Herbalife Nutrition in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Herbalife Nutrition from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

In related news, CEO John O. Agwunobi bought 5,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $48.19 per share, with a total value of $250,588.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Alan W. Lefevre bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $48.25 per share, for a total transaction of $144,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $897,450. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 8,625 shares of company stock worth $415,666. Insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Herbalife Nutrition during the second quarter worth $56,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Herbalife Nutrition during the first quarter worth $89,000. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in Herbalife Nutrition during the first quarter worth $91,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Herbalife Nutrition by 157.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 1,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Herbalife Nutrition during the first quarter worth $110,000. 85.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE HLF opened at $48.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a PE ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.35. Herbalife Nutrition has a 12-month low of $43.01 and a 12-month high of $59.00.

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. offers nutrition solutions in North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides products in the areas of weight management; targeted nutrition; energy, sports, and fitness; and outer nutrition. It offers weight management products, including meal replacement products, protein shakes, drink mixes, weight loss enhancers, and healthy snacks; targeted nutrition products, which include functional beverages, and dietary and nutritional supplements that contain herbs, vitamins, minerals, and other natural ingredients; outer nutrition products, such as facial skin, body, and hair care products; and energy, sports, and fitness products comprising N-R-G tea and energy drink products.

