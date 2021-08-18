Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $343.60 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) will report sales of $343.60 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Houlihan Lokey’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $362.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $311.20 million. Houlihan Lokey reported sales of $275.74 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 24.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Houlihan Lokey will report full year sales of $1.51 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.46 billion to $1.56 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.56 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.45 billion to $1.65 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Houlihan Lokey.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $372.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $380.84 million. Houlihan Lokey had a return on equity of 26.92% and a net margin of 20.90%. Houlihan Lokey’s quarterly revenue was up 76.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.56 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on HLI shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Houlihan Lokey from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Houlihan Lokey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.00.

HLI opened at $88.14 on Wednesday. Houlihan Lokey has a 52 week low of $55.25 and a 52 week high of $91.02. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $82.97. The stock has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.28 and a beta of 0.67.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Houlihan Lokey’s payout ratio is 37.23%.

In other Houlihan Lokey news, Chairman Irwin Gold sold 10,000 shares of Houlihan Lokey stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.24, for a total transaction of $752,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $752,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Scott Joseph Adelson sold 12,383 shares of Houlihan Lokey stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $928,725.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $928,725. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,923 shares of company stock valued at $2,445,675 in the last three months. Insiders own 26.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HLI. Earnest Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 45.5% during the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 3,658,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $243,305,000 after buying an additional 1,144,655 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,613,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $306,843,000 after buying an additional 542,198 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 62.1% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,363,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $90,708,000 after buying an additional 522,299 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,535,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $289,131,000 after buying an additional 412,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Houlihan Lokey during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,562,000. 70.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Houlihan Lokey Company Profile

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

