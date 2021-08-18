Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to Announce $2.38 EPS

Analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) will post $2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Johnson & Johnson’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.56 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.26. Johnson & Johnson reported earnings per share of $2.20 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will report full-year earnings of $9.65 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.60 to $9.68. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $10.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.58 to $10.55. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Johnson & Johnson.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $23.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.54 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.92% and a return on equity of 37.06%. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS.

JNJ has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, May 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Johnson & Johnson presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.38.

JNJ traded down $1.40 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $178.07. The stock had a trading volume of 91,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,257,938. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $169.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $468.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.71. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $133.65 and a 1-year high of $179.51.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be given a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 23rd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.80%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meyer Handelman Co. grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.8% during the second quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 156,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,809,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 3,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.8% in the second quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates now owns 10,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,738,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 5.5% during the second quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 751,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,870,000 after purchasing an additional 39,407 shares during the period. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 23,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,872,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.71% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

Further Reading: What is cost of equity?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.