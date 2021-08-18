Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $43.11 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND) will announce sales of $43.11 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Lindblad Expeditions’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $52.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $25.10 million. Lindblad Expeditions reported sales of $1.02 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 4,126.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Lindblad Expeditions will report full-year sales of $124.05 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $89.00 million to $144.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $391.25 million, with estimates ranging from $316.70 million to $441.46 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Lindblad Expeditions.

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.11). Lindblad Expeditions had a negative net margin of 681.89% and a negative return on equity of 758.61%. The company had revenue of $15.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.77 million.

Several research firms recently weighed in on LIND. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Lindblad Expeditions from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Craig Hallum upgraded Lindblad Expeditions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lindblad Expeditions from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 7th.

In related news, CEO Dolf A. Berle bought 18,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.55 per share, for a total transaction of $320,287.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 40,202 shares in the company, valued at $705,545.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director L. Dyson Dryden sold 33,591 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.07, for a total value of $539,807.37. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,147,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,437,111. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 135,554 shares of company stock valued at $2,289,187 over the last 90 days. 39.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Lindblad Expeditions by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 49,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $761,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Lindblad Expeditions by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 191,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,284,000 after purchasing an additional 4,638 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Lindblad Expeditions by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Lindblad Expeditions during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Lindblad Expeditions during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $13,776,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.37% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LIND opened at $13.64 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.77. Lindblad Expeditions has a twelve month low of $7.13 and a twelve month high of $21.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $683.91 million, a P/E ratio of -5.41 and a beta of 2.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.58, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Lindblad Expeditions Company Profile

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of expedition cruising and travel services. It operates through the Lindblad and Natural Habitat segments. The Lindblad segment primarily includes sea-based expeditions. The Natural Habitat segment offers land-based, eco-conscious expeditions.

