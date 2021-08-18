Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Nyxoah S.A. (NASDAQ:NYXH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $390,000.00

Analysts expect that Nyxoah S.A. (NASDAQ:NYXH) will report sales of $390,000.00 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Nyxoah’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $470,000.00 and the lowest is $300,000.00. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 31st.

On average, analysts expect that Nyxoah will report full year sales of $2.79 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.53 million to $3.04 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $10.41 million, with estimates ranging from $9.78 million to $11.04 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Nyxoah.

A number of equities analysts have commented on NYXH shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Nyxoah in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Nyxoah in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Nyxoah in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Nyxoah in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NYXH opened at $30.75 on Wednesday. Nyxoah has a 12-month low of $23.15 and a 12-month high of $37.00.

About Nyxoah

Nyxoah SA, a health-technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solutions and services to treat sleep disordered breathing conditions. It offers Genio system, a CE-Mark validated, user-centered, bilateral neurostimulation therapy to treast moderate to severe obstructive sleep apnea.

