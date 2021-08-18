Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $36.31 Million

Equities analysts predict that Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO) will report sales of $36.31 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for OLO’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $36.28 million and the highest is $36.35 million. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 9th.

On average, analysts expect that OLO will report full year sales of $145.39 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $145.15 million to $145.59 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $185.83 million, with estimates ranging from $179.01 million to $191.11 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow OLO.

OLO (NYSE:OLO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $35.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on OLO. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of OLO from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus raised OLO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on OLO from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

OLO opened at $33.80 on Wednesday. OLO has a twelve month low of $22.88 and a twelve month high of $44.89. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.28.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OLO. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of OLO in the first quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in OLO during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $880,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in OLO during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $660,000. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in OLO during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,578,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in OLO during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $788,000. 45.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About OLO

Olo Inc provides software-as-a-service platform for multi-location restaurants in the United States. The company's platform enables on-demand commerce operations, which cover digital ordering and delivery through online and mobile ordering modules. Its modules include Ordering, an on-demand commerce solution that enables consumers to order directly from and pay restaurants via mobile, web, kiosk, voice, and other digital channels; Dispatch, a fulfillment solution, which enables restaurants to offer, manage, and expand direct delivery; and Rails, an aggregator and channel management solution, which allows restaurants to control and syndicate menu, pricing, location data, and availability.

