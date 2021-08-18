Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $36.31 Million

Equities analysts predict that Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO) will report sales of $36.31 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for OLO’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $36.28 million and the highest is $36.35 million. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 9th.
On average, analysts expect that OLO will report full year sales of $145.39 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $145.15 million to $145.59 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $185.83 million, with estimates ranging from $179.01 million to $191.11 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow OLO.
OLO (NYSE:OLO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $35.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year.
OLO opened at $33.80 on Wednesday. OLO has a twelve month low of $22.88 and a twelve month high of $44.89. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.28.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OLO. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of OLO in the first quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in OLO during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $880,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in OLO during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $660,000. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in OLO during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,578,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in OLO during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $788,000. 45.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About OLO
Olo Inc provides software-as-a-service platform for multi-location restaurants in the United States. The company's platform enables on-demand commerce operations, which cover digital ordering and delivery through online and mobile ordering modules. Its modules include Ordering, an on-demand commerce solution that enables consumers to order directly from and pay restaurants via mobile, web, kiosk, voice, and other digital channels; Dispatch, a fulfillment solution, which enables restaurants to offer, manage, and expand direct delivery; and Rails, an aggregator and channel management solution, which allows restaurants to control and syndicate menu, pricing, location data, and availability.
