Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Will Post Earnings of $2.55 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) will report $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Raymond James’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.60 and the lowest is $2.49. Raymond James reported earnings of $1.78 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 43.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Raymond James will report full-year earnings of $10.05 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $9.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.65 to $10.11. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Raymond James.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.42. Raymond James had a return on equity of 17.29% and a net margin of 12.72%.

Several research firms recently commented on RJF. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $154.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Raymond James from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Raymond James from $215.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Raymond James from $141.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Raymond James in a report on Friday, July 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Raymond James presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $139.77.

Shares of RJF traded down $1.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $134.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 312,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 683,568. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $131.08. Raymond James has a 52-week low of $67.66 and a 52-week high of $140.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $18.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.03 and a beta of 1.22.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st were issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 30th. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.53%.

In other news, EVP Jonathan N. Santelli sold 2,272 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.03, for a total value of $302,244.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $841,281.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jodi Perry sold 1,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.94, for a total value of $245,939.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $180,133.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RJF. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 0.5% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 15,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,949,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Raymond James by 0.7% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 11,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Raymond James by 4.2% in the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 2,039 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. White Pine Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Raymond James by 0.7% in the second quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 11,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,549,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 2.0% during the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 4,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $540,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

About Raymond James

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

