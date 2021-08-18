Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) to Post $0.73 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) to announce $0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Ventas’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.72 to $0.74. Ventas posted earnings of $0.75 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 2.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Friday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ventas will report full year earnings of $2.91 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.87 to $2.96. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.05 to $3.30. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Ventas.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. Ventas had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 1.50%. The firm had revenue of $919.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $903.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.43) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Ventas from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Ventas from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Ventas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Ventas from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Ventas from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.94.

In related news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 18,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.77, for a total transaction of $1,080,342.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 18,076 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.62, for a total transaction of $1,023,463.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 759,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,994,510.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ventas by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 48,358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,579,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Ventas by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 632,494 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,737,000 after purchasing an additional 68,909 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ventas by 116.6% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 38,757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,069,000 after purchasing an additional 20,864 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Ventas by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 333,979 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,815,000 after purchasing an additional 1,854 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ventas by 33.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 55,980 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,988,000 after purchasing an additional 13,939 shares during the period. 87.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of VTR stock opened at $56.22 on Wednesday. Ventas has a 12-month low of $37.83 and a 12-month high of $61.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $58.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.38 billion, a PE ratio of 140.55, a P/E/G ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 1.28.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. Ventas’s payout ratio is 54.22%.

Ventas Company Profile

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries Â- healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

