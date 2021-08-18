Zacks: Brokerages Expect Aethlon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEMD) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $210,000.00

Wall Street analysts predict that Aethlon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEMD) will post sales of $210,000.00 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Aethlon Medical’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $20,000.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $400,000.00. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aethlon Medical will report full-year sales of $1.60 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $290,000.00 to $2.90 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $95.20 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Aethlon Medical.

Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.03).

Several research firms recently commented on AEMD. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Aethlon Medical in a report on Friday, June 25th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Aethlon Medical in a report on Tuesday, August 10th.

NASDAQ:AEMD opened at $3.56 on Wednesday. Aethlon Medical has a one year low of $1.22 and a one year high of $12.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.77 million, a PE ratio of -5.39 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.02.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Aethlon Medical in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Aethlon Medical in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. First Midwest Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in Aethlon Medical in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Aethlon Medical in the second quarter worth approximately $96,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Aethlon Medical in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 4.39% of the company’s stock.

About Aethlon Medical

Aethlon Medical, Inc is a medical technology company, which focuses on developing products to diagnose and treat life and organ threatening diseases. It develops Aethlon Hemopurifier, which is a clinical-stage immunotherapeutic device designed to combat cancer and life-threatening viral infections. The firm operates through the following segments: Aethlon and ESI.

