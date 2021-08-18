Zacks: Brokerages Expect Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $354.99 Million

Brokerages expect Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN) to post $354.99 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Driven Brands’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $364.60 million and the lowest is $348.70 million. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Driven Brands will report full-year sales of $1.40 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.38 billion to $1.42 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.56 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.52 billion to $1.62 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Driven Brands.

Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.09.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Driven Brands in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Driven Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Driven Brands from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Driven Brands from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Driven Brands from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Driven Brands currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.60.

NASDAQ:DRVN opened at $27.27 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.73. Driven Brands has a 12-month low of $22.26 and a 12-month high of $35.56.

In other news, major shareholder Driven Equity Llc sold 8,130,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.50, for a total value of $239,850,045.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Neal K. Aronson sold 12,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.50, for a total value of $354,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Driven Brands during the first quarter worth about $1,212,000. FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in Driven Brands during the first quarter worth about $35,706,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Driven Brands during the first quarter worth about $2,542,000. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in Driven Brands during the first quarter worth about $4,619,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in Driven Brands during the first quarter worth about $85,615,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.97% of the company’s stock.

Driven Brands Company Profile

Driven Brands Holdings Inc provides automotive services to retail and commercial customers in North America and internationally. It operates through Maintenance; Car Wash, Paint, Collision & Glass; and Platform Services segments. The company offers various services, such as paint, collision, refinishing, glass, vehicle repair, oil change, maintenance, and car wash services.

