Zacks: Brokerages Expect Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) Will Post Earnings of -$0.36 Per Share

Posted by on Aug 18th, 2021

Wall Street brokerages expect Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) to announce earnings of ($0.36) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Live Nation Entertainment’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.74) and the highest is ($0.10). Live Nation Entertainment reported earnings per share of ($2.45) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 85.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Live Nation Entertainment will report full-year earnings of ($3.40) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.06) to ($3.05). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.24 to $1.47. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Live Nation Entertainment.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.90) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.35) by $0.45. Live Nation Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 1,833.44% and a negative net margin of 114.44%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on LYV shares. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Live Nation Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Live Nation Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.29.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,421,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,478,000 after buying an additional 61,421 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 1.9% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,501,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,474,000 after acquiring an additional 28,015 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 3.4% during the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,408,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,339,000 after buying an additional 46,713 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 8.5% during the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,339,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,370,000 after buying an additional 105,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 144.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,292,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,207,000 after acquiring an additional 763,955 shares during the last quarter. 67.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LYV stock traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $80.87. 1,312,806 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,241,484. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.73. The company has a market capitalization of $17.71 billion, a PE ratio of -11.84 and a beta of 1.33. Live Nation Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $47.97 and a fifty-two week high of $94.63.

About Live Nation Entertainment

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

Recommended Story: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Live Nation Entertainment (LYV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV)

Receive News & Ratings for Live Nation Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Live Nation Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.