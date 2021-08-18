Zacks: Brokerages Expect Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) Will Post Earnings of -$0.36 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) to announce earnings of ($0.36) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Live Nation Entertainment’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.74) and the highest is ($0.10). Live Nation Entertainment reported earnings per share of ($2.45) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 85.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Live Nation Entertainment will report full-year earnings of ($3.40) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.06) to ($3.05). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.24 to $1.47. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Live Nation Entertainment.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.90) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.35) by $0.45. Live Nation Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 1,833.44% and a negative net margin of 114.44%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on LYV shares. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Live Nation Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Live Nation Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.29.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,421,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,478,000 after buying an additional 61,421 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 1.9% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,501,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,474,000 after acquiring an additional 28,015 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 3.4% during the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,408,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,339,000 after buying an additional 46,713 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 8.5% during the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,339,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,370,000 after buying an additional 105,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 144.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,292,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,207,000 after acquiring an additional 763,955 shares during the last quarter. 67.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LYV stock traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $80.87. 1,312,806 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,241,484. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.73. The company has a market capitalization of $17.71 billion, a PE ratio of -11.84 and a beta of 1.33. Live Nation Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $47.97 and a fifty-two week high of $94.63.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

