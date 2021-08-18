Zacks: Brokerages Expect National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) Will Announce Earnings of $0.74 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) will post earnings per share of $0.74 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for National Retail Properties’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.72 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.75. National Retail Properties reported earnings of $0.62 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 19.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that National Retail Properties will report full-year earnings of $2.99 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.94 to $3.02. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $3.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.94 to $3.05. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for National Retail Properties.

Get National Retail Properties alerts:

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.33). National Retail Properties had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 36.28%. The company had revenue of $179.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. National Retail Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Colliers Securities started coverage on National Retail Properties in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on National Retail Properties from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Raymond James upped their target price on National Retail Properties from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. B. Riley upped their target price on National Retail Properties from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded National Retail Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.71.

Shares of NYSE:NNN traded down $0.18 on Wednesday, hitting $46.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 593,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 987,993. National Retail Properties has a 12 month low of $31.41 and a 12 month high of $50.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $48.08. The company has a quick ratio of 13.34, a current ratio of 13.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a $0.53 dividend. This is an increase from National Retail Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. National Retail Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.46%.

In related news, CAO Michelle Lynn Miller sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.49, for a total value of $46,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 40,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,891,445.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,287,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,185,493,000 after acquiring an additional 453,631 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,981,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $880,588,000 after acquiring an additional 543,119 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,930,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $793,712,000 after acquiring an additional 63,026 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,802,759 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $255,727,000 after acquiring an additional 177,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,095,614 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $224,565,000 after acquiring an additional 55,053 shares during the last quarter. 86.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

National Retail Properties Company Profile

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned 3,114 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 32.4 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.7 years.

Featured Article: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on National Retail Properties (NNN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for National Retail Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Retail Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.