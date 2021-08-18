Zacks: Brokerages Expect RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDHL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $23.15 Million

Equities research analysts expect RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDHL) to report sales of $23.15 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for RedHill Biopharma’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $22.40 million and the highest is $23.90 million. RedHill Biopharma posted sales of $20.90 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 10.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 19th.

On average, analysts expect that RedHill Biopharma will report full-year sales of $97.91 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $95.51 million to $100.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $151.54 million, with estimates ranging from $134.23 million to $168.85 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow RedHill Biopharma.

RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.29. RedHill Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 251.48% and a negative net margin of 97.62%. The business had revenue of $20.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.37 million.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. WBB Securities downgraded shares of RedHill Biopharma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of RedHill Biopharma in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RedHill Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of RedHill Biopharma in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of RedHill Biopharma in a research note on Monday, May 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:RDHL opened at $6.91 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. RedHill Biopharma has a 1 year low of $5.90 and a 1 year high of $11.52. The stock has a market cap of $322.47 million, a PE ratio of -3.17 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.86.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ibex Investors LLC lifted its stake in RedHill Biopharma by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Ibex Investors LLC now owns 2,216,793 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $16,227,000 after acquiring an additional 324,200 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN raised its stake in shares of RedHill Biopharma by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 1,976,476 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,598,000 after purchasing an additional 147,889 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of RedHill Biopharma by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 787,469 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,418,000 after purchasing an additional 11,771 shares in the last quarter. Great Point Partners LLC bought a new stake in RedHill Biopharma in the 1st quarter valued at $5,163,000. Finally, DAFNA Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in RedHill Biopharma during the 1st quarter valued at $3,337,000. Institutional investors own 19.96% of the company’s stock.

RedHill Biopharma Ltd., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, primarily focused on gastrointestinal and infectious diseases. The company promotes gastrointestinal drugs, including Movantik for opioid-induced constipation in adults with chronic non-cancer pain; Talicia for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori infection in adults; and Aemcolo for the treatment of travelers' diarrhea in adults.

