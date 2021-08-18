Zacks: Brokerages Expect Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) to Post $0.52 EPS

Brokerages predict that Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) will announce $0.52 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Ryman Hospitality Properties’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.94 and the lowest is ($0.19). Ryman Hospitality Properties reported earnings of ($1.09) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 147.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ryman Hospitality Properties will report full-year earnings of $0.30 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.56) to $1.38. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $5.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.61 to $6.36. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Ryman Hospitality Properties.
Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.54). The business had revenue of $170.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.96 million. Ryman Hospitality Properties had a negative net margin of 79.64% and a negative return on equity of 240.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1063.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.65) earnings per share.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RHP. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 163.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,609,829 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $127,112,000 after purchasing an additional 999,229 shares during the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 133.5% in the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 991,987 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,890,000 after purchasing an additional 567,201 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 55.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,055,338 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $83,329,000 after purchasing an additional 375,574 shares during the last quarter. Capital Growth Management LP bought a new position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in the 1st quarter valued at $23,253,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 497.9% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 321,655 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,398,000 after purchasing an additional 267,857 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.76% of the company’s stock.
NYSE:RHP traded down $1.39 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $73.86. 415,016 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 493,449. The stock has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of -11.29 and a beta of 1.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $78.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.45, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Ryman Hospitality Properties has a fifty-two week low of $34.42 and a fifty-two week high of $86.58.
About Ryman Hospitality Properties
Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and country music entertainment experiences. The Company's core holdings* include a network of five of the top 10 largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.
Further Reading: Trading on Margin
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ryman Hospitality Properties (RHP)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Ryman Hospitality Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryman Hospitality Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.