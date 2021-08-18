Zacks: Brokerages Expect Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) to Post $0.52 EPS

Brokerages predict that Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) will announce $0.52 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Ryman Hospitality Properties’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.94 and the lowest is ($0.19). Ryman Hospitality Properties reported earnings of ($1.09) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 147.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ryman Hospitality Properties will report full-year earnings of $0.30 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.56) to $1.38. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $5.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.61 to $6.36. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Ryman Hospitality Properties.

Get Ryman Hospitality Properties alerts:

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.54). The business had revenue of $170.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.96 million. Ryman Hospitality Properties had a negative net margin of 79.64% and a negative return on equity of 240.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1063.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.65) earnings per share.

RHP has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James raised Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, July 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ryman Hospitality Properties currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.60.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RHP. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 163.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,609,829 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $127,112,000 after purchasing an additional 999,229 shares during the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 133.5% in the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 991,987 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,890,000 after purchasing an additional 567,201 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 55.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,055,338 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $83,329,000 after purchasing an additional 375,574 shares during the last quarter. Capital Growth Management LP bought a new position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in the 1st quarter valued at $23,253,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 497.9% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 321,655 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,398,000 after purchasing an additional 267,857 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.76% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RHP traded down $1.39 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $73.86. 415,016 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 493,449. The stock has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of -11.29 and a beta of 1.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $78.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.45, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Ryman Hospitality Properties has a fifty-two week low of $34.42 and a fifty-two week high of $86.58.

About Ryman Hospitality Properties

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and country music entertainment experiences. The Company's core holdings* include a network of five of the top 10 largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

Further Reading: Trading on Margin

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ryman Hospitality Properties (RHP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ryman Hospitality Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryman Hospitality Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.