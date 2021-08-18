Zacks: Brokerages Expect WestRock (NYSE:WRK) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $5.00 Billion

Equities research analysts expect WestRock (NYSE:WRK) to report $5.00 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for WestRock’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $4.95 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $5.08 billion. WestRock reported sales of $4.47 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that WestRock will report full-year sales of $18.67 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $18.61 billion to $18.74 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $19.94 billion, with estimates ranging from $19.60 billion to $20.25 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover WestRock.

Get WestRock alerts:

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.71 billion. WestRock had a negative net margin of 3.54% and a positive return on equity of 6.96%. WestRock’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.76 EPS.

Several research firms recently commented on WRK. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of WestRock from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of WestRock from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of WestRock from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of WestRock from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.82.

NYSE WRK opened at $50.25 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.49. The company has a market cap of $13.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.86, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $51.60. WestRock has a 52 week low of $28.15 and a 52 week high of $62.03.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.78%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in WestRock by 5.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,153,272 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,604,757,000 after buying an additional 1,605,498 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in WestRock by 1.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,987,226 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,595,921,000 after buying an additional 459,434 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in WestRock by 4.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,945,992 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $635,766,000 after buying an additional 504,456 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in WestRock by 8.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,394,769 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $340,329,000 after purchasing an additional 482,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in WestRock by 5.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,924,839 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $261,405,000 after purchasing an additional 264,941 shares in the last quarter. 78.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About WestRock

WestRock Co engages in the provision of paper and packaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, and Land and Development. The Corrugated Packaging segment consists of its containerboard mill and corrugated packaging operations, as well as recycling operations.

Read More: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on WestRock (WRK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for WestRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WestRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.