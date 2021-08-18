Zacks: Brokerages Expect Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $75.05 Million

Brokerages expect that Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) will announce sales of $75.05 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Wingstop’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $73.30 million and the highest is $76.14 million. Wingstop posted sales of $63.99 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Wingstop will report full-year sales of $295.67 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $284.20 million to $300.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $351.79 million, with estimates ranging from $333.20 million to $365.10 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Wingstop.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.05. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 10.35%. The firm had revenue of $74.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.38 million.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on WING shares. Truist Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $168.03 target price on shares of Wingstop in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Wingstop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Stephens boosted their target price on Wingstop from $172.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Wingstop from $161.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Wingstop from $177.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $172.59.

In other news, VP Marisa Carona sold 2,366 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.61, for a total transaction of $406,029.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Nicolas Boudet sold 359 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.11, for a total value of $62,146.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 84,171 shares of company stock worth $14,120,700. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Wingstop by 760.0% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 172 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Wingstop by 127.6% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 239 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in Wingstop by 291.8% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 333 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Wingstop by 694.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 437 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Wingstop in the first quarter valued at about $57,000. 98.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WING stock opened at $167.55 on Wednesday. Wingstop has a fifty-two week low of $112.47 and a fifty-two week high of $177.82. The company has a 50 day moving average of $160.23. The company has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 176.37, a P/E/G ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 1.32.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This is a boost from Wingstop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.39%.

Wingstop, Inc is a franchisor and operator of restaurants, which engages in the provision of cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. It operates through Franchise and Company segments. The Franchise segment consists of domestic and international franchise restaurants. The Company segment comprises company-owned restaurants.

