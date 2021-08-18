ZB Token (ZB) Trading Down 5.7% Over Last Week

ZB Token (CURRENCY:ZB) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 18th. One ZB Token coin can currently be bought for about $0.32 or 0.00000717 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, ZB Token has traded 5.7% lower against the US dollar. ZB Token has a total market cap of $148.74 million and approximately $2.51 million worth of ZB Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002234 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.25 or 0.00056411 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002980 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.81 or 0.00015209 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002234 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $378.73 or 0.00846137 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.15 or 0.00047247 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.59 or 0.00104077 BTC.

ZB Token Coin Profile

ZB Token (ZB) is a coin. It launched on June 23rd, 2018. ZB Token’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 463,288,810 coins. ZB Token’s official Twitter account is @ZbTalk and its Facebook page is accessible here . ZB Token’s official website is www.zb.com

According to CryptoCompare, “ZB Token (ZB) is an exchange token and the native currency of the ZB.COM crypto exchange. The ZB can be used to purchase monthly VIP status plans for transaction fee discounts, vote on exchange decisions, gain early access to special ZB launchpad events, receive crypto rewards from seasonal buybacks, and trade with other cryptocurrencies listed on the ZB exchange. “

ZB Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZB Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZB Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZB Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

