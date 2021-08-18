ZClassic Market Cap Hits $1.48 Million (ZCL)

ZClassic (CURRENCY:ZCL) traded 14.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 18th. ZClassic has a total market cap of $1.48 million and $7,114.00 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ZClassic has traded down 16.7% against the US dollar. One ZClassic coin can currently be bought for $0.16 or 0.00000354 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $141.12 or 0.00314153 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $61.24 or 0.00136318 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $67.45 or 0.00150156 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00009204 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0829 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002747 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0962 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000014 BTC.

ZClassic is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,281,142 coins. ZClassic’s official message board is t.me/ZclassicCE_Announcement . The Reddit community for ZClassic is /r/ZClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ZClassic is zclassic-ce.com

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder's reward. This founder's reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder's reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved. Block explorer data from https://classic.zcha.in/ “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZClassic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZClassic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

