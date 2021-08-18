Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.39 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) will announce $1.39 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Zebra Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.39 billion to $1.40 billion. Zebra Technologies posted sales of $1.13 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zebra Technologies will report full year sales of $5.53 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.53 billion to $5.54 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $5.69 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.44 billion to $5.82 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Zebra Technologies.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $4.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.12 by $0.45. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 37.60% and a net margin of 14.76%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.41 earnings per share. Zebra Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have commented on ZBRA shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Zebra Technologies from $580.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Zebra Technologies from $490.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $410.00 target price (up previously from $380.00) on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $460.50.

Shares of ZBRA stock opened at $562.68 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $535.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Zebra Technologies has a 1-year low of $246.83 and a 1-year high of $576.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.77 and a beta of 1.59.

In related news, Director Michael A. Smith sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.77, for a total transaction of $2,503,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,314,133.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anders Gustafsson sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $489.23, for a total value of $9,784,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 208,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,776,963.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,801 shares of company stock valued at $19,303,596 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in Zebra Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Zebra Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Zebra Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 67.5% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 67 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 42.6% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 77 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. 80.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; RFID printers and encoders; accessories and options for its printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution, as well as self-laminating wristbands for use in laser printers.

