Zen Protocol Market Cap Tops $711,357.69 (ZP)

Zen Protocol (CURRENCY:ZP) traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 18th. Zen Protocol has a market capitalization of $711,357.69 and $6,660.00 worth of Zen Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zen Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $0.0314 or 0.00000070 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Zen Protocol has traded down 8.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Zen Protocol alerts:

Sora (XOR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $196.22 or 0.00438287 BTC.

Castweet (CTT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0926 or 0.00000207 BTC.

BitcoinSoV (BSOV) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000630 BTC.

VeraOne (VRO) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $56.10 or 0.00123689 BTC.

Bytus (BYTS) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001583 BTC.

Bone (BONE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0833 or 0.00000186 BTC.

EtherBone (ETHBN) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ENTONE (ENTONE) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000044 BTC.

About Zen Protocol

Zen Protocol (CRYPTO:ZP) is a coin. Zen Protocol’s total supply is 26,631,450 coins and its circulating supply is 22,636,450 coins. Zen Protocol’s official website is www.zenprotocol.com . Zen Protocol’s official Twitter account is @zen_protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zen Protocol is /r/zenprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zen Protocol is a blockchain built for finance. Its focus is to help developers writing fast, scalable and reliable smart contracts. Zen Protocol features Bitcoin integration, faster smart contracts by proving how long they take to run, which means there's no need for a “gas” system, and a native token use and issuance. ZP is an ERC20 token used to activate contracts. Contracts are pay-per-block, meaning they don't use network resources that they don't pay for. The token is also used to vote on what mix of hash functions should be used in Zen Protocol's PoW. “

Zen Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zen Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zen Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zen Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Zen Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zen Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.