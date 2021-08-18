Zenswap Network Token 24 Hour Volume Hits $50.00 (ZNT)

Zenswap Network Token (CURRENCY:ZNT) traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 18th. In the last week, Zenswap Network Token has traded down 13.5% against the US dollar. Zenswap Network Token has a total market cap of $33,629.75 and approximately $50.00 worth of Zenswap Network Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zenswap Network Token coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Zenswap Network Token alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.80 or 0.00058363 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002178 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003030 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.15 or 0.00015562 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002180 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $396.30 or 0.00863106 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.13 or 0.00048197 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.05 or 0.00104649 BTC.

Zenswap Network Token Profile

ZNT is a coin. Zenswap Network Token’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,001,366,640 coins. Zenswap Network Token’s official website is www.zenswapnetwork.info . Zenswap Network Token’s official Twitter account is @JustOpenZen and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zenswap Network Token is /r/ZenswapNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “OpenZen is is a semi closed decentralised distributed social network, a search engine and a storage of information, where information is being created, updated and consumed directly by the users of the system. The project aims to see content (text, audio, photo, video) is distributed between the participants of the network using a p2p (f2f) model with the technologies of a distributed storage IPFS using the ZNT token as a means of exchange, payments, voting and games. “

Zenswap Network Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zenswap Network Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zenswap Network Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zenswap Network Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Zenswap Network Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zenswap Network Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.