ZENZO 1-Day Volume Tops $466.00 (ZNZ)

ZENZO (CURRENCY:ZNZ) traded down 3.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 18th. ZENZO has a total market capitalization of $1.48 million and $466.00 worth of ZENZO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZENZO coin can currently be bought for about $0.0498 or 0.00000111 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, ZENZO has traded 8.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00004732 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.61 or 0.00059377 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 28.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.05 or 0.00067030 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002066 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $147.48 or 0.00329017 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002235 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000501 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 18.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00009895 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.82 or 0.00044215 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000340 BTC.

ZENZO Coin Profile

ZENZO (CRYPTO:ZNZ) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Xevan

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 30th, 2018. ZENZO’s total supply is 83,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 29,667,006 coins. ZENZO’s official Twitter account is @zenzo_ecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ZENZO is https://reddit.com/r/ZENZO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZENZO’s official message board is medium.com/@zenzo_ecosystem. The official website for ZENZO is www.zenzo.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZENZO is an all-encompassing ecosystem designed specifically for gamers and game developers. The foundation is the dedicated Proof of Stake gaming blockchain, known as ZENZO Blockchain. The multi-faceted driving force within this network is the ZENZO Coin, known as ZNZ. “

Buying and Selling ZENZO

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZENZO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZENZO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZENZO using one of the exchanges listed above.

