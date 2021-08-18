Zero Utility Token (ZUT) Trading 2.7% Lower This Week

Zero Utility Token (CURRENCY:ZUT) traded down 3.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 18th. During the last week, Zero Utility Token has traded 2.7% lower against the US dollar. One Zero Utility Token coin can currently be purchased for $986.13 or 0.02152841 BTC on popular exchanges. Zero Utility Token has a total market cap of $955,315.78 and $2,260.00 worth of Zero Utility Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.70 or 0.00058298 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002183 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003049 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.09 or 0.00015479 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002185 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $394.47 or 0.00861188 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.21 or 0.00048486 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.83 or 0.00104429 BTC.

About Zero Utility Token

Zero Utility Token (CRYPTO:ZUT) is a coin. It launched on September 16th, 2020. Zero Utility Token’s total supply is 969 coins. The official website for Zero Utility Token is www.zeroutility.io . Zero Utility Token’s official Twitter account is @UtilityZero and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zero Utility Token ($ZUT) is a token run by the community, for the community. The token exists as an incentive for the community to build products that fulfil utility gaps within the DeFi space and directly support Zero Utility's token. There are no dev funds or liquidity pool keys. “

Zero Utility Token Coin Trading

