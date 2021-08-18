Zerogoki USD (zUSD) Price Down 7.7% This Week

Zerogoki USD (CURRENCY:zUSD) traded up 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 18th. Zerogoki USD has a market capitalization of $2.64 million and approximately $410,399.00 worth of Zerogoki USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zerogoki USD coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.87 or 0.00001924 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Zerogoki USD has traded down 7.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002212 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.96 or 0.00057415 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002984 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.91 or 0.00015282 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002212 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $384.34 or 0.00850097 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.77 or 0.00048146 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $46.99 or 0.00103937 BTC.

Zerogoki USD Coin Profile

ZUSD is a coin. Its launch date was December 11th, 2019. Zerogoki USD’s total supply is 3,036,964 coins. Zerogoki USD’s official Twitter account is @GMOTrust

According to CryptoCompare, “ZUSD anchors its value to the price of the US Dollar. Redeemable and pegged 1-to-1 with fiat currency to virtually eliminate volatility, while still benefiting from the advantages of cryptocurrency, such as high-speed transactions and low costs, especially for cross-border payments. “

Buying and Selling Zerogoki USD

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zerogoki USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zerogoki USD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zerogoki USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

