Zeusshield Hits Market Cap of $330,155.89 (ZSC)

Zeusshield (CURRENCY:ZSC) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 18th. Zeusshield has a total market cap of $330,155.89 and $1,688.00 worth of Zeusshield was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zeusshield coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Zeusshield has traded 22% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002227 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.78 or 0.00057400 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002951 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.83 or 0.00015202 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002226 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $379.82 or 0.00845563 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.46 or 0.00047779 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.86 or 0.00104327 BTC.

About Zeusshield

ZSC is a coin. It launched on July 9th, 2017. Zeusshield’s total supply is 5,642,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,169,566,883 coins. Zeusshield’s official Twitter account is @zeusshield and its Facebook page is accessible here . Zeusshield’s official website is zsc.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Zeusshield is a platform that will leverage the Ethereum blockchain to provide insurance services aiming to have a different business model compared to the traditional model used by insurance companies. Zeusshield Coin (ZSC) is an ERC-20 token that will be used to establish an insurance capital pool, in order to, improve the cash flows from insurance contracts. “

Buying and Selling Zeusshield

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zeusshield directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zeusshield should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zeusshield using one of the exchanges listed above.

