ZeuxCoin Market Cap Reaches $266,075.54 (ZUC)

ZeuxCoin (CURRENCY:ZUC) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 18th. During the last week, ZeuxCoin has traded up 16.7% against the U.S. dollar. ZeuxCoin has a total market cap of $266,075.54 and $22.00 worth of ZeuxCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZeuxCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002190 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.62 or 0.00058312 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002999 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.06 or 0.00015467 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002192 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $392.13 or 0.00858834 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.12 or 0.00048456 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.52 or 0.00104073 BTC.

ZeuxCoin Coin Profile

ZUC is a coin. Its genesis date was November 23rd, 2018. ZeuxCoin’s total supply is 750,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 189,999,899 coins. ZeuxCoin’s official Twitter account is @ZeuxApp and its Facebook page is accessible here . ZeuxCoin’s official website is www.zeux.com . ZeuxCoin’s official message board is medium.com/zeux

According to CryptoCompare, “Zeux is a blockchain-based financial ecosystem company, building the world's first crypto mobile payment app that uses the world’s first integrated crypto & fiat investment platform. By partnering with a long list of financial institutions in both the fiat and crypto worlds, Zeux are merging these different financial services combining mobile payment, banking, and investment services into one application. ZUC is an Ethereum-based token that will serve as a medium of exchange on the platform. “

Buying and Selling ZeuxCoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZeuxCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZeuxCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZeuxCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

