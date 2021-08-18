Zigcoin (ZIG) Achieves Market Cap of $10.67 Million

Zigcoin (CURRENCY:ZIG) traded down 3.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 18th. One Zigcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0471 or 0.00000104 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Zigcoin has traded down 10.7% against the US dollar. Zigcoin has a market capitalization of $10.67 million and $943,404.00 worth of Zigcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Zigcoin alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002212 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.96 or 0.00057415 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002984 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.91 or 0.00015282 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002212 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $384.34 or 0.00850097 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.77 or 0.00048146 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $46.99 or 0.00103937 BTC.

Zigcoin Profile

Zigcoin is a coin. It was first traded on April 6th, 2021. Zigcoin’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 226,629,751 coins. Zigcoin’s official Twitter account is @zignaly

According to CryptoCompare, “Zignaly is a social crypto investment platform. It allows users to invest in crypto by using signals, copying experts or fully delegated mode with profit sharing (PAMM). “

Buying and Selling Zigcoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zigcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zigcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zigcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Zigcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zigcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.