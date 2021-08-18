Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) Shares Acquired by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,368,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 217,233 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 2.57% of Zillow Group worth $778,323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of Z. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in Zillow Group by 54.8% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 10,032,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,300,633,000 after buying an additional 3,551,445 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Zillow Group by 35.8% in the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,230,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $678,050,000 after buying an additional 1,378,912 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY grew its position in Zillow Group by 9.4% in the first quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,030,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $263,273,000 after buying an additional 175,152 shares during the last quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC grew its position in Zillow Group by 26.4% in the first quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 1,122,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $145,559,000 after buying an additional 234,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Third Point LLC grew its position in Zillow Group by 95.7% in the first quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 1,085,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $140,659,000 after buying an additional 530,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Zillow Group in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $225.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.25.

NASDAQ Z traded up $1.56 on Wednesday, reaching $94.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 138,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,387,057. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 160.64 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $110.23. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $79.08 and a 52 week high of $208.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a current ratio of 3.82.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter. Zillow Group had a net margin of 3.70% and a return on equity of 3.63%.

In other Zillow Group news, General Counsel Bradley D. Owens sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.35, for a total value of $107,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jennifer Rock sold 2,779 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.73, for a total transaction of $313,276.67. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 47,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,326,379.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 56,844 shares of company stock worth $6,550,180 over the last quarter. 14.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Zillow Group

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media & Technology (IMT), Homes and Mortgages segment. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display and other advertising and business software solutions.

