Zillow Group (ZG) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Zillow Group (NASDAQ: ZG) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:
- 8/9/2021 – Zillow Group was upgraded by analysts at Zelman & Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.
- 8/6/2021 – Zillow Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $110.00 to $100.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.
- 8/6/2021 – Zillow Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Wedbush from $170.00 to $153.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 8/6/2021 – Zillow Group had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $153.00 to $155.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
- 8/6/2021 – Zillow Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Securities from $210.00 to $200.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 8/6/2021 – Zillow Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist from $210.00 to $200.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 8/6/2021 – Zillow Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $220.00 to $165.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 7/21/2021 – Zillow Group is now covered by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They set a “buy” rating and a $156.00 price target on the stock.
- 7/8/2021 – Zillow Group had its price target lowered by analysts at BTIG Research from $202.00 to $185.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 6/28/2021 – Zillow Group is now covered by analysts at Barclays PLC. They set a “sell” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock.
- 6/27/2021 – Zillow Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.
Shares of NASDAQ:ZG opened at $95.34 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.53. Zillow Group, Inc. has a one year low of $78.74 and a one year high of $212.40. The company has a quick ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.17 billion, a PE ratio of 164.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2,471.22 and a beta of 1.32.
Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.11. Zillow Group had a net margin of 3.70% and a return on equity of 3.63%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion.
Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media & Technology (IMT), Homes and Mortgages segment. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display and other advertising and business software solutions.
