ZIMBOCASH Price Tops $0.0052 on Exchanges (ZASH)

ZIMBOCASH (CURRENCY:ZASH) traded 2.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 18th. In the last week, ZIMBOCASH has traded up 0.6% against the US dollar. One ZIMBOCASH coin can currently be bought for $0.0052 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular exchanges. ZIMBOCASH has a market capitalization of $8.17 million and $22,189.00 worth of ZIMBOCASH was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002234 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002543 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.83 or 0.00053191 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $59.62 or 0.00133108 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $67.30 or 0.00150247 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00003888 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44,757.26 or 0.99922380 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $397.04 or 0.00886414 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,058.26 or 0.06827698 BTC.

About ZIMBOCASH

ZIMBOCASH’s total supply is 4,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,585,153,155 coins. The official website for ZIMBOCASH is www.zimbo.cash . ZIMBOCASH’s official Twitter account is @zimbocash and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling ZIMBOCASH

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZIMBOCASH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZIMBOCASH should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZIMBOCASH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

