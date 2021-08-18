Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.99 Billion

Brokerages forecast that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) will announce $1.99 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Zimmer Biomet’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.95 billion to $2.10 billion. Zimmer Biomet posted sales of $1.93 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 3.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th.
On average, analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet will report full-year sales of $8.12 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.06 billion to $8.18 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $8.53 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.44 billion to $8.82 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Zimmer Biomet.
Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.04. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 12.85%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. Zimmer Biomet’s revenue was up 65.3% compared to the same quarter last year.
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ZBH shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research
upgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $161.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $174.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $195.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $187.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $179.57.
Shares of ZBH opened at $147.86 on Wednesday. Zimmer Biomet has a 1-year low of $129.15 and a 1-year high of $180.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.88 billion, a PE ratio of 33.91, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50-day moving average is $157.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 28th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 25th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.93%.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ZBH. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 117,666 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $15,025,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465 shares during the last quarter. United Bank boosted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. United Bank now owns 11,318 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,744,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,141,683 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $175,904,000 after purchasing an additional 15,289 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the 1st quarter worth about $576,000. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS boosted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 30,514 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,885,000 after acquiring an additional 4,399 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.11% of the company’s stock.
About Zimmer Biomet
Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc provides musculoskeletal healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Americas and Global Businesses, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas and Global Businesses segment consists of U.S. and includes other North, Central and South American markets for all product categories as well as the global results for the Dental products division.
Further Reading: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Zimmer Biomet (ZBH)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Zimmer Biomet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimmer Biomet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.
Equities analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) will post $1.99 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have made estimates for Zimmer Biomet’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.10 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.95 billion. Zimmer Biomet reported sales of $1.93 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 3.1%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th.
On average, analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet will report full year sales of $8.12 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.06 billion to $8.18 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $8.53 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.44 billion to $8.82 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Zimmer Biomet.
Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 12.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 65.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $174.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $195.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Zimmer Biomet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.57.
Shares of NYSE ZBH opened at $147.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $157.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.88 billion, a PE ratio of 33.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Zimmer Biomet has a 52 week low of $129.15 and a 52 week high of $180.36.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 28th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 25th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is 16.93%.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ZBH. Amundi acquired a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the 2nd quarter valued at $428,284,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 754.3% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,999,835 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $321,613,000 after purchasing an additional 1,765,746 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 90.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,526,888 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $564,584,000 after purchasing an additional 1,674,113 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,926,199 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,349,866,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 48.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,011,017 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $482,004,000 after purchasing an additional 987,591 shares in the last quarter. 85.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Zimmer Biomet
Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc provides musculoskeletal healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Americas and Global Businesses, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas and Global Businesses segment consists of U.S. and includes other North, Central and South American markets for all product categories as well as the global results for the Dental products division.
Featured Article: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Zimmer Biomet (ZBH)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Zimmer Biomet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimmer Biomet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.