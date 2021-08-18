Zimmer Biomet (ZBH) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Zimmer Biomet (NYSE: ZBH):

8/4/2021 – Zimmer Biomet had its price target lowered by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from $205.00 to $196.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/4/2021 – Zimmer Biomet had its price target lowered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $195.00 to $190.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/4/2021 – Zimmer Biomet had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $190.00 to $185.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/3/2021 – Zimmer Biomet had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $190.00 to $185.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/16/2021 – Zimmer Biomet was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $161.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Zimmer Biomet has outperformed its industry in the past year. The company’s core hip and S.E.T. business registered growth in the last-reported first-quarter 2021. Operating margin expansion was another upside. Meanwhile, the spin-off decision of the non-core dental and spine business is strategic. Current full-year guidance with strong reported revenue growth expectation buoys optimism. Notably, Zimmer Biomet ended the first quarter with better-than-expected revenues and earnings. On the flip side, continued pressure from the COVID-19 pandemic slowed the recovery of elective procedures in the quarter. The year-over-year earnings and constant currency revenue growth were lackluster as sales declined across a few of its operating segments and geographies. Pricing continues to remain a major headwind as well.”

Shares of ZBH stock traded down $3.48 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $144.38. 1,299,385 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,276,701. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $129.15 and a 1 year high of $180.36. The stock has a market cap of $30.15 billion, a PE ratio of 33.11, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $157.51.

Get Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc alerts:

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.04. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 11.61%. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 65.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 25th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.93%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZBH. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the second quarter worth about $428,284,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 754.3% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,999,835 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $321,613,000 after acquiring an additional 1,765,746 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 90.4% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,526,888 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $564,584,000 after acquiring an additional 1,674,113 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 7.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,926,199 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,349,866,000 after acquiring an additional 1,530,505 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 48.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,011,017 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $482,004,000 after acquiring an additional 987,591 shares during the period. 85.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc provides musculoskeletal healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Americas and Global Businesses, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas and Global Businesses segment consists of U.S. and includes other North, Central and South American markets for all product categories as well as the global results for the Dental products division.

Read More: What is the quiet period?

Receive News & Ratings for Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.