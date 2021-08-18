Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) is Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC lessened its holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,203 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,520 shares during the period. Zoetis makes up 2.7% of Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $14,201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Founders Financial Alliance LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 1,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Peoples Bank OH lifted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. Peoples Bank OH now owns 1,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. RE Advisers Corp acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis in the 2nd quarter valued at $62,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 4,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $865,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,693,000 after purchasing an additional 2,529 shares during the last quarter. 81.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ZTS shares. Citigroup increased their target price on Zoetis from $175.00 to $184.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Barclays increased their target price on Zoetis from $208.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. increased their target price on Zoetis from $175.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Argus increased their target price on Zoetis from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Zoetis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zoetis has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.58.

Shares of ZTS traded down $3.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $203.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,875,901. Zoetis Inc. has a 12-month low of $141.41 and a 12-month high of $207.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.38 billion, a PE ratio of 51.43, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $195.16.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.11. Zoetis had a return on equity of 53.87% and a net margin of 25.76%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 20th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Zoetis’s payout ratio is currently 25.97%.

In related news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 22,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.18, for a total transaction of $4,471,591.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis, Inc discovers, develops, and manufactures a portfolio of animal health medicines and vaccines. The firm operates through the following segments: United States &International. Its products are complemented by diagnostic products, genetic tests, bio devices, and services. These are designed to meet the needs of veterinarians and the livestock farmers and companion animal.

