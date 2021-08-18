ZooKeeper (ZOO) Hits 1-Day Volume of $134,410.00

ZooKeeper (CURRENCY:ZOO) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 18th. ZooKeeper has a total market capitalization of $3.61 million and approximately $134,410.00 worth of ZooKeeper was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZooKeeper coin can currently be bought for $0.0917 or 0.00000200 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, ZooKeeper has traded 20% lower against the dollar.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002181 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002570 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.90 or 0.00054280 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.18 or 0.00133376 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.59 or 0.00149527 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00003849 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,754.29 or 0.99751372 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $408.92 or 0.00891497 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

ZooKeeper’s total supply is 39,376,829 coins. ZooKeeper’s official Twitter account is @ZooFarming

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZooKeeper directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZooKeeper should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZooKeeper using one of the exchanges listed above.

