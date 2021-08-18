ZrCoin Trading Up 7.3% Over Last 7 Days (ZRC)

ZrCoin (CURRENCY:ZRC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 18th. One ZrCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.24 or 0.00000526 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, ZrCoin has traded 7.3% higher against the dollar. ZrCoin has a market capitalization of $1.20 million and approximately $67,326.00 worth of ZrCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002181 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002570 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.90 or 0.00054280 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.18 or 0.00133376 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $68.59 or 0.00149527 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00003849 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $45,754.29 or 0.99751372 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $408.92 or 0.00891497 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About ZrCoin

ZrCoin launched on March 18th, 2017. ZrCoin’s total supply is 4,988,893 coins. ZrCoin’s official Twitter account is @ZrCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . ZrCoin’s official website is zrcoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “ZrCoin is a cryptocurrency backed by synthetic Zirconium Dioxide (ZrO2), a refractory material with high plasticity and corrosion resistant properties extracted from waste materials,. ZrCoin (ZRC) is a Waves-based asset and it represents one Kg of Synth. ZrО2. An Initial Coin Offering took place to fund the production and distribution of the material. The token will then be purchased at the market value of Zirconium Dioxide (ZrO2). Investors will also be able to exchange their ZrCoins for the company’s stock if the company is eligible for IPO or to exchange it for BTC, fiat or other cryptos in independent exchanges that wish to list ZrCoin. “

ZrCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZrCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZrCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZrCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

