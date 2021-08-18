Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) Holdings Raised by North Star Asset Management Inc.

North Star Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) by 9.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,978 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,582 shares during the quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $4,100,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Zscaler by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,431,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,275,682,000 after buying an additional 746,830 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Zscaler by 2,692.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 627,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,706,000 after buying an additional 604,934 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in Zscaler by 60.2% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 979,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,141,000 after buying an additional 368,129 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Zscaler by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,916,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,715,000 after buying an additional 355,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Zscaler by 48.6% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 845,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,091,000 after buying an additional 276,236 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZS stock opened at $241.47 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 3.02. The firm has a market cap of $33.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -140.39 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $226.95. Zscaler, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $120.34 and a fifty-two week high of $249.71.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $176.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.73 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 36.46% and a negative net margin of 38.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Zscaler, Inc. will post -1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Amit Sinha sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.34, for a total transaction of $1,731,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 268,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,365,774.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Remo Canessa sold 51,196 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.01, for a total value of $10,239,711.96. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 367,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,586,679.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 152,471 shares of company stock worth $32,241,302. 21.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ZS shares. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price target (up previously from $250.00) on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. JMP Securities increased their price target on Zscaler from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Zscaler in a report on Friday, August 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $285.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Zscaler from $205.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on Zscaler from $225.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $227.73.

About Zscaler

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based internet security platform. It provides four integrated and comprehensive solutions to customers using cloud platform, the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange. The firm offers Zcaler internet access, private access, and platform. The company was founded by Jay Chaudhry and K.

