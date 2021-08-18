ZTE Co. (OTCMKTS:ZTCOF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

ZTE Co. (OTCMKTS:ZTCOF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 620,700 shares, a drop of 25.1% from the July 15th total of 828,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 88.7 days.
ZTE stock opened at $3.45 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.23. ZTE has a fifty-two week low of $1.90 and a fifty-two week high of $4.02.
About ZTE
Featured Story: Bull Market
Receive News & Ratings for ZTE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZTE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.