ZTE Co. (OTCMKTS:ZTCOF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

ZTE Co. (OTCMKTS:ZTCOF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 620,700 shares, a drop of 25.1% from the July 15th total of 828,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 88.7 days.

ZTE stock opened at $3.45 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.23. ZTE has a fifty-two week low of $1.90 and a fifty-two week high of $4.02.

About ZTE

ZTE Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of information and telecommunication technology products. The company has the most complete telecommunications product line, covering every vertical sector of wireless networks, core networks, access & bearer networks, services and terminals markets.

