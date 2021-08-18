ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO) Short Interest Update

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 18,280,000 shares, an increase of 21.6% from the July 15th total of 15,030,000 shares. Currently, 3.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 3,640,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.0 days.

ZTO traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.37. The company had a trading volume of 324,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,745,123. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.22. ZTO Express has a 1 year low of $25.44 and a 1 year high of $38.96.

ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 7th. The transportation company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94. ZTO Express (Cayman) had a return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 15.97%. As a group, research analysts forecast that ZTO Express will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) during the fourth quarter worth about $209,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 42.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,899,516 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $84,537,000 after purchasing an additional 859,495 shares in the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS grew its position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 9.1% during the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 11,454 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 952 shares in the last quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH purchased a new stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) during the first quarter worth about $933,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 34.6% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,590 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.78% of the company’s stock.

About ZTO Express (Cayman)

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. As of December 31, 2019, it operated a fleet of approximately 6,450 self-owned trucks.

