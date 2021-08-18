ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO) Short Interest Update

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 18,280,000 shares, an increase of 21.6% from the July 15th total of 15,030,000 shares. Currently, 3.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 3,640,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.0 days.
ZTO traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.37. The company had a trading volume of 324,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,745,123. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.22. ZTO Express has a 1 year low of $25.44 and a 1 year high of $38.96.
ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 7th. The transportation company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94. ZTO Express (Cayman) had a return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 15.97%. As a group, research analysts forecast that ZTO Express will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) during the fourth quarter worth about $209,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 42.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,899,516 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $84,537,000 after purchasing an additional 859,495 shares in the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS grew its position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 9.1% during the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 11,454 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 952 shares in the last quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH purchased a new stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) during the first quarter worth about $933,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 34.6% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,590 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.78% of the company’s stock.
About ZTO Express (Cayman)
ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. As of December 31, 2019, it operated a fleet of approximately 6,450 self-owned trucks.
