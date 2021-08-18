ZumCoin Price Hits $0.0013 on Exchanges (ZUM)

ZumCoin (CURRENCY:ZUM) traded down 1.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 18th. During the last week, ZumCoin has traded up 31.3% against the dollar. One ZumCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ZumCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.33 million and $13.00 worth of ZumCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ZumCoin alerts:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000037 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 48.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded down 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000024 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded down 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded down 100% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded 18.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002496 BTC.

ZumCoin Profile

ZumCoin (ZUM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 11th, 2019. ZumCoin’s total supply is 988,819,491 coins. ZumCoin’s official Twitter account is @ZumCoin_org. The Reddit community for ZumCoin is /r/bitcoin2network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZumCoin’s official website is zumcoin.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZumCoin enables users to process instant cross-border private payments of any amount for a fraction of a penny. It is a peer-to-peer decentralized ecosystem designed to eliminate central control and the need for the third-party to validation transactions. ZumCoin is developed by utilizing a sophisticated scheme of mathematical proofs and state of the art cryptography to ensure all network transactions are completely Private, Untraceable, and Unlinkable. “

ZumCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZumCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZumCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZumCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ZumCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZumCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.