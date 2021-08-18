Zuora (ZUO) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.15) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02. Zuora had a negative return on equity of 39.88% and a negative net margin of 23.52%. The company had revenue of $80.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.00 million. On average, analysts expect Zuora to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:ZUO opened at $15.77 on Wednesday. Zuora has a 52-week low of $9.15 and a 52-week high of $18.64. The company has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of -25.44 and a beta of 2.17. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.83.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Zuora from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th.

In other news, SVP Jennifer Pileggi sold 4,546 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.45, for a total transaction of $79,327.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CRO Robert J. Traube sold 8,120 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.43, for a total value of $141,531.60. Following the sale, the executive now owns 29,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $517,618.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 51,554 shares of company stock valued at $877,751. 12.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Zuora stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) by 100.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 90,487 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,402 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.07% of Zuora worth $1,561,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 59.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Zuora

Zuora, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based subscription management platform. Its products include Zuora Billing, Zuora Revenue, Zuora CPQ, Zuora Collect AI, and Zuora Analytics. It offers solutions to software, healthcare, education, B2C, and communications industries. The company was founded in 2007 by K.V.

