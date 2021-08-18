Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Acquires 4,251 Shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 420,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,251 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned 0.07% of Sun Life Financial worth $21,939,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Sun Life Financial by 298.3% in the 1st quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 199,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,095,000 after acquiring an additional 149,617 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd grew its stake in shares of Sun Life Financial by 111.2% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 23,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,202,000 after acquiring an additional 12,526 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sun Life Financial by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $621,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Sun Life Financial by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,371,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $119,796,000 after acquiring an additional 28,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its stake in shares of Sun Life Financial by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 14,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $728,000 after acquiring an additional 3,530 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SLF shares. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$50.96 price target (down from C$73.00) on shares of Sun Life Financial in a report on Monday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$75.00 to C$73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.90.

NYSE SLF opened at $52.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.85, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.05. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.53 and a 52 week high of $55.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.55.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.4386 per share. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 24th. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.00%.

Sun Life Financial Company Profile

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company also provides reinsurance products; investment counselling and portfolio management services; mutual funds and segregated funds; trust and banking services; real estate property brokerage and appraisal services; and merchant banking services.

