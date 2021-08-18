Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Acquires 9,261 Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 302,116 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,261 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned 0.06% of Cognizant Technology Solutions worth $20,925,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CTSH. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,835,816 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $232,356,000 after purchasing an additional 118,156 shares in the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 27.6% during the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 94,403 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $7,375,000 after purchasing an additional 20,410 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 14.3% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,369 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the first quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC increased its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 78.7% during the first quarter. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC now owns 20,151 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $1,574,000 after acquiring an additional 8,875 shares during the last quarter. 82.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cognizant Technology Solutions alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on CTSH shares. Societe Generale upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $99.00 to $91.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $99.00 to $91.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cognizant Technology Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.69.

In other news, EVP Becky Schmitt sold 2,808 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.15, for a total value of $199,789.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,501,976.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Michael Patsalos-Fox sold 5,858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.20, for a total value of $417,089.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 57,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,117,496. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 12,785 shares of company stock valued at $904,731. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ CTSH opened at $77.01 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.03. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.83. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a twelve month low of $65.04 and a twelve month high of $82.73.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The information technology service provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.03. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 17.41% and a net margin of 9.65%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 28.07%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

Further Reading: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH).

Receive News & Ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.