Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Cuts Stock Position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lessened its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 189,481 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 8,636 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $19,625,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 106.5% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 446 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 111.8% in the 1st quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 521 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. 74.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE EW opened at $117.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $107.24. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 12 month low of $70.92 and a 12 month high of $117.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 3.75 and a quick ratio of 2.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.09 billion, a PE ratio of 50.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.07.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical research company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.09. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 29.69% and a return on equity of 29.73%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 11,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.37, for a total transaction of $1,263,788.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 67,449 shares in the company, valued at $7,714,142.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Huimin Wang sold 6,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.54, for a total transaction of $733,679.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 159,236 shares of company stock worth $16,683,809 in the last ninety days. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on EW. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $103.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $103.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Edwards Lifesciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.33.

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

