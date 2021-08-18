Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $19.13 Million Stock Position in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) by 33.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 248,380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,782 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned 0.07% of Equity Residential worth $19,125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Equity Residential by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,939,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,356,623,000 after purchasing an additional 2,309,890 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Equity Residential by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,723,904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $480,491,000 after purchasing an additional 41,557 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Equity Residential by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 6,069,763 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $434,777,000 after purchasing an additional 24,569 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Equity Residential by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,044,651 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $358,325,000 after purchasing an additional 98,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Equity Residential by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,669,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $262,814,000 after purchasing an additional 168,819 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.98% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on EQR. Wolfe Research began coverage on Equity Residential in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Equity Residential from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised Equity Residential from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $72.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Equity Residential from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Equity Residential from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.31.

Shares of Equity Residential stock opened at $82.54 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $81.50. Equity Residential has a one year low of $45.42 and a one year high of $85.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.14. Equity Residential had a return on equity of 6.75% and a net margin of 29.53%. The business had revenue of $598.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $597.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. Equity Residential’s revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Equity Residential will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Monday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.6025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 25th. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. Equity Residential’s payout ratio is presently 73.93%.

In related news, Director David J. Neithercut sold 1,721 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $146,285.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,392 shares in the company, valued at $288,320. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bradley A. Keywell sold 3,658 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.82, for a total value of $291,981.56. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $270,749.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,044 shares of company stock worth $1,779,700 in the last quarter. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

