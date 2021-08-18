Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $19.73 Million Holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 33.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 60,849 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,167 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in KLA were worth $19,728,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in KLA in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of KLA during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in shares of KLA during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of KLA by 175.6% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 113 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of KLA during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. 77.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get KLA alerts:

In other news, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total value of $1,575,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,925,390. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Virendra A. Kirloskar sold 204 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.98, for a total value of $72,007.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,835.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 12,188 shares of company stock valued at $4,088,439. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on KLA from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. KeyCorp reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $369.00 price target on shares of KLA in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on KLA from $380.00 to $403.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on KLA from $364.00 to $389.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on KLA from $325.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $350.81.

KLA stock opened at $322.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $320.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.71. The firm has a market cap of $49.25 billion, a PE ratio of 24.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.23. KLA Co. has a 12 month low of $171.31 and a 12 month high of $359.69.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $4.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.99 by $0.44. KLA had a return on equity of 74.13% and a net margin of 30.04%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that KLA Co. will post 19.3 earnings per share for the current year.

KLA announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, July 29th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 4.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. This is a boost from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.87%.

KLA Profile

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. Its products include manufactured chips, reticle, packaging, surface profilers, nanochemical testers, KT pro equipment, and compound semiconductors. The company was founded in April 1997 and is headquartered in Milpitas, CA.

Recommended Story: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.